comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.01.2022 | 3:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

The Inheritance star Andrew Burnap to star opposite Rachel Zegler as male lead in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Tony Award-winning The Inheritance star Andrew Burnap is set to star alongside Rachel Zegler, from West Side Story and Wonder Woman franchise actress Gal Gadot, in the live-action remake of Snow White that Marc Webb is directing for Disney. Buranp will be seen playing the new male lead character, rather than The Prince or the Huntsman of past iterations.

The Inheritance star Andrew Burnap to star opposite Rachel Zegler as male lead in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White

The latest adaptation of Disney’s classic 1938 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, featuring original songs from the La La Land duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, will naturally have Burnap sing.

Rachel Zegler is portraying Snow White, with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Oscar nominee Marc Platt producing, as previously announced. The project will head into production in the UK this spring.

Andrew Burnap is primarily known for his stage work, having earned a Tony just last year for his turn as Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry. The actor has also taken part in productions of This Day Forward, The Legend of Georgie McBride and Troilus and Cressida, among other shows.

He has appeared on the film side in the indies Spare Room and The Chaperone, starring opposite Skyler Samuels in the former and Haley Lu Richardson in the latter. He’ll next be seen starring alongside Andrew Garfield in the Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven and in Apple’s WeCrashed opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kylie Jenner becomes first woman in the…

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds to…

Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh tests…

Denzel Washington confirms The Equalizer 3…

Jamie Lynn Spears tearfully explains her…

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye West,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification