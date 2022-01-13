Vidyut Jammwal’s production house, Action Hero Films, joined forces with National Award-winning filmmaker, Sankalp Reddy for a first-of-its-kind espionage thriller titled, IB 71. Determined to offer a great story to the audience, our country boy has kicked off its first schedule in Mumbai. As a producer, Jammwal is embarking on a new chapter as his company's debut film hits the floor.

Starring Vidyut in the role of an Intelligence Officer, IB 71 is based on a true incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted the entire Pakistani establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. This compelling film is captained by Sankalp Reddy, who has certain sensitivity towards the subject of the film having directed Ghazi.

Talking about the film's first schedule, producer-actor Vidyut Jammwal shares, “It's a new beginning for my production house Action Hero Films. I'm thrilled about backing a film that revisits a glorious chapter in history. It's a story of the brilliance of intelligence officers, whom I salute with all my heart. My team and I are grateful to have begun the year on an exciting note."

Director Sankalp Reddy says, “The shooting for IB 71 has begun in full swing. We're all pumped about bringing its story to the audience in a way that celebrates the unsung heroes of India. Here's a film that is about to redefine what it means to be a hero. I'm happy that we're off to a great start.”

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, T-Series, says, “We kick off 2022 with renewed enthusiasm and respect for our intelligence officers, who protect us without wanting credit for it. We hope to honor them with IB 71. I take immense pride in backing a film being conceptualized on such a large-hearted story.”

Shibasish Sarkar, the Producer, says, “We're excited to have IB 71 hit the floors. It's a film about heroes and not all heroes are celebrated publicly. We hope to tell this story in a novel way and give the audience a glimpse into the part of Indian history that inspired it.”

It's a new year for us & everyone at @ActionHeroFilm1! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it. ???????? #DirectorSankalp @ActionHeroFilm1 @TSeries @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/iLKGKj2rKB — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) January 13, 2022

IB 71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal in the lead and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films, and Reliance Entertainment, co-produced by Abbas Sayyed, directed by Sankalp Reddy with story by Aditya Shastri and screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

More Pages: IB 71 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.