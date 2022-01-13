comscore

Last Updated 13.01.2022 | 4:33 PM IST

Yoo Ah In, Ahn EunJin, Jeon Seong Woo and Kim Yoon to star in Netflix’s sci-fi series Goodbye Earth helmed by My Name director

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

It’s been confirmed that Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin have selected their next projects after wrapping their previous ones. The actors will star alongside Jeon Seong Woo, and Kim Yoon Hye in the upcoming Netflix original series Goodbye Earth. The new sci-fi drama will be an adaptation of a Kotaro Isaka novel “The Fool At The End Of The World” and is helmed by Kim Jin Min whose previous works include Extracurricular and My Name.

Extracurricular star Kim Dong Hee apologises in response to reports of school bullying allegations

The script for the drama is being penned by Secret love Affair’s Jung Sung Joo. The drama is set 200 days until Earth’s collision with an asteroid and the plot revolves around the stories of four individuals living through the chaotic situation.

Ahn Eun Jin will play the main character Jin Se Kyung, a former middle school tutor. With the asteroid incident, she begins volunteer work with Ungcheon City Hall in order to protect children from the dangerous situation.

Yoo Ah In takes on the other lead role of Ha Yoon Sang, Se Kyung’s longtime boyfriend. He is a researcher of the Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology, and he leaves the safety of the United States to be by Se Kyung’s side in Korea, an area that is in danger.

Jeon Seong Woo and Kim Yoon Hye will reportedly play Woo Sung Jae and Kang In Ah respectively. The drama is currently completing final preparations to begin filming soon.

Also Read: Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin in talks to star in director Kim Jin Min’s upcoming Netflix series The Fool of the End

