Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry has begun shooting for her next project, The Signature, with Anupam Kher post her breast cancer recovery. The actress returned to the sets of the film and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram account.

Mahima Chaudhry begins shooting for The Signature with Anupam Kher post breast cancer recovery

On Thursday, the actress shared a video of herself reading the script of the film. When Anupam Kher arrives and asks her to name the film, she says Last Signature. The Kashmir Files actor jokingly corrects her and asks her to remember the name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahimachaudhry (@mahimachaudhry1)

A few days ago, Mahima Chaudhry revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Anupam Kher took to his social media handle to share a video of Mahima speaking about her diagnosis. Sharing a video of Mahima, Anupam Kher wrote, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahimachaudhry (@mahimachaudhry1)

In the video, Mahima narrated her breast cancer battle. She broke down as she spoke bout the time she learned about the diagnosis and how her family gave her the strength to go through chemo. She also spoke about the inspiring people she met during her treatment who gave her the courage to battle breast cancer. Mahima revealed that she is currently shooting for Anupam Kher's film. She also revealed that she has been getting offers for web series ever since she lost her hair and has been sporting a trimmed look.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.