Call it a strange coincidence. But just when curious bystanders are wondering who the girl dating Hrithik Roshan is, Saba Azad, the theatre and film actor in question, is all set to feature in her second OTT venture.

SonyLIV’s Rocket Boys which features Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai also stars Saba Azad as Parvana Irani, a feisty Parsi woman whom the young Bhabha takes a fancy to. The timing of the series—Rocket Boys starts streaming on February 4 –is a bit awkward as it coincides the Ms Azad’s Page 3 debut regarding her association with Hrithik Roshan.

Admirably Saba and SonyLIV have decided to keep her out of the publicity and marketing of Rocket Boys. “The media questions won’t be about Rocket Boys. They will all want to know about the new man in her life, so best to avoid,” a source informs.

Also Read: Is Saba Azad dating Hrithik Roshan? Rocket Boys actress reacts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.