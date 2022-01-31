Has Hrithik Roshan found love? The actor was recently spotted walking hand-in-hand with actress Saba Azad of Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge and Feels Like Ishq ame. Videos and pictures from their outing with viral, with fans asking if the duo is dating.

This past weekend, Hrithik Roshan was photographed with Saba Azad outside a Mumbai eatery. The two were seen exiting the eatery hand in hand. Hrithik led Saba to the car as she exited.

Speaking to a tabloid, when asked Saba Azad whether she is dating Hrithik Roshan, she chose to not answer the question.

A close source told Bollywood Hungama, that the pair is reportedly dating but they are keeping quiet about it. The source said, "Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has wrapped one schedule of Vikram Vedha remake. Meanwhile, Saba Azad will star in SonyLiv's series Rocket Boys.

