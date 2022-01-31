Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have welcomed their first child, a son, on Monday. The actor took to his social media handle to share the joyful news.

"To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings,” Kunal shared. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple as soon as he made the announcement. Reacting to the news, Hrithik Roshan dropped red hearts and wrote, "From hrithik machu.". Sussanne Khan too dropped red heart and several happy emojis and wrote, "bigggesttt congratulations kuns n nains.. u are gonna be incredible parents".

Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan tied the knot in 2015. Naina is actor Amitabh Bachchan's niece.

On the work front, Kunal was last seen in the web series The Empire as the Mughal emperor Babur. The actor will also be launching his production house soon.

