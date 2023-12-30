Choreographer Bosco Martis recently choreographed two of the songs ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ and ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ for the Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. However, the choreographer expressed his disappointment in his Instagram post for not getting due credit for the songs released online. He had said that everyone gets credits in the promo of songs except choreographers “who make the actors and the nation dance”. When Hrithik Roshan heard his issue, he ensured the credits were included after speaking to director Siddharth Anand on December 29.

Hrithik Roshan takes swift action to add choreographer credits in Fighter after Bosco Martis expresses disappointment

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source revealed, “As a superstar who is known for his dancing skills, Hrithik wasn’t comfortable with a choreographer not getting his due. By Friday afternoon, in the YouTube version of the song, the entire credit list was added, including names of the choreographers—Bosco-Caesar, Remo D’Souza and Piyush-Shazia. That said, it remains to be seen whether other production houses will make it a norm. Hrithik has instructed his team to be mindful of this in his future projects.”

Fighter is set to release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day on January 25, 2024. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor alongside Hrithik Roshan and is backed by a strong supporting cast of Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mahesh Shetty, and Talat Aziz.

