comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.12.2023 | 7:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India “Scamsters”; says, “I hope your companies endure more losses”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India “Scamsters”; says, “I hope your companies endure more losses”

en Bollywood News Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India “Scamsters”; says, “I hope your companies endure more losses”

Richa Chadha issued a statement on her X and called MakeMyTrip and Air India “Saste cheats.”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Acclaimed actress Richa Chadha recently took to social media to express her frustration with the travel experiences she encountered with booking platform MakeMyTrip and airline Air India. In a tweet, Chadha explained issues she faced during recent trips, criticising both companies for alleged poor service and a lack of accountability and called them “Saste cheats.”

Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India “Scamsters”; says, “I hope your companies endure more losses”

Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India “Scamsters”; says, “I hope your companies endure more losses”

The Masaan actress claimed that her flight was cancelled without intimation. While calling out “Thakela customer service at MakeMyTrip,” Chadha wrote, “There’s no option for you to claim a refund.” She concluded her tweet by adding, “Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories.”

Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India “Scamsters”; says, “I hope your companies endure more losses”

In addition to this, when an X user asserted that he liked the word “Thakela,” Richa replied by saying, “More thakela is loss making mammoth @airindia ! They don’t even have a human team handling their twitter account. Just bots.”

Richa Chadha calls MakeMyTrip and Air India “Scamsters”; says, “I hope your companies endure more losses”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that MakeMyTrip’s account on X replied, “As discussed, we are getting the concern sorted for you and we will share the update with you over DM and call by today evening.”

Apart from this, a section of netizens agreed with the actress and shared similar experiences in the comments section. “Same happened with us well pathetic services and products,” wrote an X user while another commented, “They also took 8500 bucks extra for date change which never happened and it's been about 9 months and my money has not been returned.”

Coming back to Richa, she has not shared any updates on the same, so far.

Also Read: Richa Chadha extends support to Nguvu Change leader Pallabi Ghosh

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan takes swift action to add…

Amitabh Bachchan rents Mumbai property for…

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki becomes first…

Aamir Khan learning classical music; devotes…

Rajkumar Hirani breaks silence on Munna Bhai…

Deepika Padukone becomes brand ambassador…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification