Acclaimed actress Richa Chadha recently took to social media to express her frustration with the travel experiences she encountered with booking platform MakeMyTrip and airline Air India. In a tweet, Chadha explained issues she faced during recent trips, criticising both companies for alleged poor service and a lack of accountability and called them “Saste cheats.”

The Masaan actress claimed that her flight was cancelled without intimation. While calling out “Thakela customer service at MakeMyTrip,” Chadha wrote, “There’s no option for you to claim a refund.” She concluded her tweet by adding, “Do yourself a favour, avoid these 2 SCAMSTERS in 2024! I hope your companies endure more losses than you have in all of your collective histories.”

In addition to this, when an X user asserted that he liked the word “Thakela,” Richa replied by saying, “More thakela is loss making mammoth @airindia ! They don’t even have a human team handling their twitter account. Just bots.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that MakeMyTrip’s account on X replied, “As discussed, we are getting the concern sorted for you and we will share the update with you over DM and call by today evening.”

Apart from this, a section of netizens agreed with the actress and shared similar experiences in the comments section. “Same happened with us well pathetic services and products,” wrote an X user while another commented, “They also took 8500 bucks extra for date change which never happened and it's been about 9 months and my money has not been returned.”

Coming back to Richa, she has not shared any updates on the same, so far.

