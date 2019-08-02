Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2019 | 2:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax free in Haryana

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Climbing the pinnacle of glory one after the other, Hrithik Roshan starrer film Super 30 is getting declared tax-free. After Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, now the state Haryana has announced the Super 30 film tax-free.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax free in Haryana

The Haryana government on Thursday exempted the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 from the state goods and services tax (GST) with immediate effect. The official Twitter handle of Excise & Taxation Department, Govt. of Haryana shared this proud news. Sharing the same they wrote, “Government of Haryana has exempted the movie ‘Super 30’ from SGST. The Movie is based on the life of Patna-based mathematician @teacheranand, who prepares underprivileged students for entrance to IITs. #Super30 @mlkhattar @CaptAbhimanyu @iHrithik”.

The film is basking in the glory of box office numbers and alongside the film is reaching every milestone possible. The movie was released on 12 July, and is still running successfully being a hit.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan DENIES doing a film with Aanand L Rai opposite Sara Ali Khan

More Pages: Super 30 Box Office Collection , Super 30 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Super 30 Box Office Collections - Super 30…

Super 30 Box Office Collections - The…

Trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's next Chhichhore…

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax…

Box Office: Super 30 Day 20 in overseas

EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan DENIES doing a…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification