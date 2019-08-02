SCOOP: Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore to release on September 6 and Commando 3’s release date deffered!

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore might be released a week later than the announced date. The movie was slated to release on August 30, but now we hear that the release date has been pushed by a week to September 6. While Chhichhore has been moved officially, there is quite a possibility it has happened because another one of Shraddha Kapoor’s film, Saaho, is slated to release on August 30.

The Prabhas starrer multi-lingual and action-packed film was to clash with Mission Mangal on Independence day and to avoid that, the date had been moved. Now that Chhichhore will release on September 6, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 has been postponed to an unannounced date as well. With a lot of clashes happening during the week, we hear that Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan will also avoid its clash with Chhichhore and move further.

We still do not have a confirmed release date of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer and there has been no official announcement so far.

