Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2019 | 3:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

SCOOP: Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore to release on September 6 and Commando 3’s release date deffered!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore might be released a week later than the announced date. The movie was slated to release on August 30, but now we hear that the release date has been pushed by a week to September 6. While Chhichhore has been moved officially, there is quite a possibility it has happened because another one of Shraddha Kapoor’s film, Saaho, is slated to release on August 30.

SCOOP Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore to release on September 6 and Commando 3’s release date deffered!

The Prabhas starrer multi-lingual and action-packed film was to clash with Mission Mangal on Independence day and to avoid that, the date had been moved. Now that Chhichhore will release on September 6, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 has been postponed to an unannounced date as well. With a lot of clashes happening during the week, we hear that Saif Ali Khan starrer Laal Kaptaan will also avoid its clash with Chhichhore and move further.

We still do not have a confirmed release date of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer and there has been no official announcement so far.

Also Read: Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan to avoid clash with Chhichhore?

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar reveals that he is planning a…

Trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's next Chhichhore…

Jawaani Jaaneman: Tabu wraps up her reunion…

Sooraj Pancholi starrer Satellite Shankar…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shoots for 18…

Fatima Sana Shaikh is thrilled as she…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification