Vir Das to produce more content under his own banner

Acting and the business of making movies hinges on a personal passion. It is, thus, quintessential that an actor has complete faith in the material and vision of the film. While Hollywood is already ahead in terms of content creators not differentiating between their roles as actors or producers, juggling both deftly, the idea is lesser explored in India. Taking a cue from George Clooney, Ben Stiller among others, Vir Das is plunging full-fledged into content production with several projects currently being worked upon under his company’s development wing. He wants to lend wings to voices that he truly believes in.

While there have been classic examples of films in the west where lack of production houses have led to actors backing in projects they truly believe in, Vir Das too is looking and is churning out such stories by backing these films himself.

Vir is currently the only Indian comic who has been approached simultaneously by leading OTTs to develop content for them. He has also his next Hasmukh which is being co-produced by Nikkhil Advani in which he plays a psycho killer. Being multi-faceted and showcasing versatility is the pinnacle for any artiste, he believes and he is driving to achieve the same. Soon after Happy Patel is another project he’s backing and there are similarly two more projects in the pipeline.

Vir says, “I don’t see how as content creators we can be satisfied doing just a particular thing. As an artiste, our vision has to be broadened and our skillset has to expand. I am finally trying and exploring my potential to the fullest creating the kind of stuff I feel fully inclined to. Sometimes when I hear great content especially which is experimental, I take the plunge to try and become a part of it. To seek, explore, learn and experiment is the true job of an artiste.”

Vir Das, on the work front, was last seen in ABC’s show Whiskey Cavalier with Scott Foley among others. The show got cancelled after the first season. He is all set to produce a dark thriller, ironically titled Hasmukh. He will be collaborating with director-producer Nikkhil Advani and will also be seen acting in the film.