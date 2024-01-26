According to recent reports, Fighter, which has been garnering rave reviews across, has become a victim of piracy. The film, which brings together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time on the big screen, reportedly is based on the life of Indian Air Force officers. Inspired by real life events, the Siddharth Anand directorial is heavy on aerial action and VFX, as well as it is expected to be a one-of-a-kind film which has now been leaked online.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter falls prey to piracy; full movie gets leaked on torrents

The full movie, reportedly, is available on torrents and other websites which is expected to have released on these platforms on Day 1 of its release, that is, on January 25. From what we hear, the movie, which has been leaked, is even in high-quality HD format and it is being said that this incident can have a heavy impact on its box office collections.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Siddharth Anand had described the challenges he faced when he was thinking of making Fighter. He revealed that he had no background in armed forces and had sought the help of former Air Force officers to pen down this script. The director also faced many difficulties in creating aerial action sequences and he had said, “It was very challenging because it was like keeping a fish out of water. I had no idea how this is done. I just knew what I wanted to do. The how of it was a big journey. It was a journey of two years of prep, planning and extreme research, then getting the air force on board, getting them to allow us to use their airbases, choppers by giving them over 2000 storyboards, showing them how we were going to do our real and believable scenes and we can execute them. It’s been a very long process, which makes War and Pathaan look like very simple films.”

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing Air Force officers, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others in key roles.

