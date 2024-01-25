India is all set to pay tribute to 'Nari Shakti' on Republic Day with the 'Naari Ko Samarpit 26th Jan' campaign builds upon the government initiatives dedicated to promoting women empowerment. Vaani Kapoor has featured in a campaign and will also be leading this campaign which celebrates initiatives like the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for girl child to secure her future, the Ujjwala Yojana for women's safety and give smoke-free kitchen, and a healthy life to women and their families. It also gives free LPG Connection, and the Aayushman Card for universal healthcare access stands as a pillar of support for India's female citizens.

Vaani Kapoor leads ‘Naari Ko Samarpit’ Campaign, ahead of 75th Republic Day Parade

Showcasing her involvement on social media, Vaani Kapoor gave her fans a glimpse of the campaign by sharing the television commercial she shot for it. She captioned it saying, “For the first time, let us celebrate the Republic Day dedicated to women!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)



Commenting on the same, Vaani Kapoor said, “I am happy to be associated with this nationwide campaign 'Naari Ko Samarpit 26th Jan'. The Government of India has been focusing on promoting ‘Nari Shakti’ in the country. Women are the bedrock of our society and this campaign aims to recognize and celebrate the immense contribution of women. It highlights that empowering women takes the country closer to all-round progress. I believe women should be empowered so that they can realize their full potential and this initiative highlights the same.”

This 75th Republic Day will be a tribute to the achievements of women in India and the famous Republic parade will commence with a performance by 100 female musicians and two segments highlighting the contributions of women in the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as other military forces.

