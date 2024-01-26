Kriti Sanon has added another feature to her cap and has joined a host of Bollywood celebrities by receiving the Golden Visa for UAE. The special visa is generally provided to investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with exceptional talents, among others, and the actress has received the honor as a popular Bollywood star. In the past, many of her colleagues like Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, including co-actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, along with several South celebrities have received this special visa.

With this special visa, the owners of the Golden Visa can study, start businesses, and even reside there up to 10 years without any national sponsorship. Kriti Sanon received this from the hands of ECH Digital CEO Iqbal Marconi and she also expressed gratitude by issuing an official statement saying, “It’s an honour to receive the UAE Golden Visa. Dubai has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being part of its vibrant cultural landscape.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Ganapath, is currently gearing up for a romantic comedy titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film will feature her alongside Shahid Kapoor for the first time and is directed by Amit Joshi - Aradhana Sah. It will feature her in the role of a robot named Sifra and is produced by Maddock Films. It is slated for release during the Valentine’s Week, on February 9. Apart from this, Kriti also has The Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the pipeline. The actress has now also ventured into production and will be producing her first film titled Do Patti which will also star Kajol.

