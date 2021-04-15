Bollywood Hungama

Hospital Playlist season 2 to premiere on June 17, 2021; cast reunites for script reading

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

It's happening. Popular Korean drama Hospital Playlist is coming back and the cast reunited recently for the script reading of season 2. The announcement along with the video was unveiled on April 15.

Hospital Playlist season 2 to premiere on June 17, 2021; cast reunites for script reading

The cast members Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do were in attendance and gave a long interview. The script reading session also saw supporting cast members such as Kim Hae Sook, Jung Moon Sung, Shin Hyun Bin, Kwak Sun Young, Ahn Eun Jin, Moon Tae Yoo, Choi Young Joon, and Ha Yoon Kyung.

Jo Jung Suk's on-screen son Ujju,  child actor Kim Jun, did arrive at the venue and met with Jung Kyung Ho and hugged Jo Jung Suk, before leaving. He wasn't seen during the script reading.

Starring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi D, the series tells the stories of five doctors and the residents who work at Yulje Medical Center. The doctors, who are working in different positions in the hospital, are friends since they entered medical school in 1999. The supporting cast also became widely popular as the first season left the audience with several unanswered questions. It is truly a feel-good slice-of-life drama that talks about friendships, love, work-life, and relationships.

Hospital Playlist season 2 will premiere on June 17, 2021.

New notification