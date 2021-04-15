Bollywood Hungama

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially call off their engagement 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially parted ways after more than four years of dating. The couple, who was attempting to work past issues in March, has decided to call off their engagement.

In a statement released via TODAY, the couple said, "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Back in March 2021, it was being reported that the couple had broken up. But, PEOPLE reported that they were trying to work things out. "They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up," a source told PEOPLE. "She's working in the Dominican Republic and he's in Miami so it's tough seeing each other especially with quarantining and COVID, but they want to try to stay together."

Jennifer Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years.

