Alia Bhatt is not dancing in Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There are reports in a section of the media that Alia Bhatt will be performing two dance numbers in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sources close to the film completely debunk these dance aspirations being forward by fans of Alia and her dancing.

Says a source very close to the project, “Though Gangubai Kathiawadi is not a song less film like SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali)’s Black, it is certainly not a musical like Devdas or Saawariya. SLB has composed some songs for the film that are moody atmospheric and mostly will be played in the background.”

As for Alia, “She plays a dreaded criminal. Where will she get space to dance?” Early in the film she has a romantic number with her screen lover played by TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari with whom Gangubai elopes as a teenager, only to be betrayed by him.

The source also adds that there will be one dance number in Gangubai Kathiawadi, performed by Huma Qureshi.

New notification