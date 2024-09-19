Veteran music composer Vipin Reshammiya, father of well-known composer and actor Himesh Reshammiya, passed away on September 18 in Mumbai at 87. A highly respected figure in the music world, Vipin was instrumental in mentoring his son, shaping Himesh’s successful career. The last rites are set for September 19.

Himesh Reshammiya’s father, music composer Vipin Reshammiya, passes away at 87

Vipin Reshammiya had been dealing with breathing problems and was hospitalized in Mumbai prior to his death. His final rites will be held in Juhu, with the mortal remains expected to be brought home soon.

Their close family friend Vanitha Thapar, reflecting on her strong relationship with the deceased, expressed her grief to ETimes. She said, “He was in Kokilaben and passed away today at 8.30 pm. I am a family friend, more like family. I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond. Anup Singh, the numerologist, and I were also very close to him.”

Although Vipin Reshammiya was a talented composer, he chose not to pursue a full-time career in music, focusing instead on helping his son Himesh develop his skills. While Vipin gained recognition for his work on TV shows, his main priority was always supporting Himesh's artistic growth. He once expressed pride in Himesh’s musical talent, which was evident from a young age.

For those unfamiliar with Vipin’s contributions, he produced films like The Xposé (2014) and Teraa Surroor (2016), both starring Himesh. He also composed music for the unreleased film Insaaf Ka Suraj (1990). Himesh once revealed that a planned collaboration between his father and Salman Khan eventually led to his own big break as a music director in the 1998 film Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, starring Salman Khan and Kajol.

Also Read : Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru share the title track teaser of Jaanam Terii Kasam composed by Himesh Reshammiya as a tribute to him on his birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.