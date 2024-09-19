Deepak Tijori has filed a police complaint against producer Vikram Khakhar at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai for allegedly cheating and conning him of Rs. 17.50 lakhs. The complaint was filed by the actor-filmmaker on September 17. Bollywood Hungama exclusively has a copy of the police complaint.

BREAKING: Deepak Tijori files FIR against producer of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Bhaiyyaji Vikram Khakhar for allegedly duping him of Rs. 17.50 lakhs

As per the contents of the FIR, Deepak Tijori met Vikram Khakhar in 2019, when the latter used to work as a line producer. Deepak mentioned to him about making the film Tipppsy which has been stuck for a while. Vikram Khakhar offered to arrange its shoot in London, United Kingdom. However, he said that Deepak Tijori would have to shell out Rs. 15 lakhs for the same. Deepak agreed and on March 3, 2020, he transferred Rs. 17.40 lakhs to Vikram which included the said amount and the GST.

Deepak Tijori then stated in the complaint that whenever he would ask Vikram Khakhar about the status of the film, he would cite the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason why film shootings are stalled in the European country. Deepak then mentioned that even after the pandemic effects were over, he would make excuses for not getting the films on floors. Realizing that Vikram Khakhar had no intention to help commence the shoot of Tipppsy, Deepak Tijori asked for his money. Vikram claimed he would refund the amount but never did so. On March 14, when Deepak messaged him, Vikram Khakhar assured him that he'd meet him but he never came for the said meeting.

Deepak Tijori also revealed that he had a look at the bills that were supposedly generated when he was working on reviving Tipppsy and it made it clear that he has not spent a single penny on its making.

The FIR was filed under Section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the newly constituted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Vikram Khakhar has recently produced Manoj Bajpayee starrer Bhaiyya Ji and is also one of the producers of the upcoming film Vikrant Massey-Raashii Khanna starrer Talaakhon Mein Ek.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Did Deepak Tijori claim that he ‘saved’ Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar after Milind Soman walked out? Actor clarifies he was misquoted: “Who am I to save any film? RIDICULOUS to read something like that”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.