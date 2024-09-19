MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast of The Family Man 3; much-awaited show is one of the rare ventures to be shot in Nagaland

Tomorrow, The Family Man will complete 5 years. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj-DK, its first season dropped on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019, and immediately earned a sizable fan following. The second season, which premiered on June 4, 2021, fulfilled all the expectations and thus it became one of the biggest series to come out of India. The shoot of The Family Man’s third season has finally begun and this time, there’s an exciting addition to the cast – Jaideep Ahlawat.

A source exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “Jaideep Ahlawat has joined the star cast of The Family Man 3 and also joined the schedule in the North-Eastern state of Nagaland. The makers have kept his character strictly under wraps. Hence, there’s no information available on what role he plays in the series.”

The source continued, “Jaideep Ahlawat has become a force to reckon with in the last 4 years, more so with the acclaimed show Paatal Lok. His appearances in An Action Hero (2022), Jaane Jaan (2023), Maharaj (2024), etc. further added to his popularity. Hence, one can expect that he will have a crucial role in the third season. His casting further adds to the excitement for the show.”

The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary and others. Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the antagonist in the second season.

Meanwhile, The Family Man 3 is one of the rare ventures that is being shot in Nagaland. As per a report in Mokokchung Times, the shoot began in the state on September 1 and will go on till October 1. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima has granted special permission to shoot the show in the capital city of Kohima. Around 400 members comprise the cast and crew and they have hired around 80 vehicles for the shoot. The story further stated that the team of the show shot in Old DC Bungalow, Forest Colony and Kisama Heritage Village in the city. They also filmed on the outskirts of Kohima in the villages of Khonoma, Jakhama and Jotsoma.

Meanwhile, reports have also come in that the makers of The Family Man have also cast local actors and those belonging to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

