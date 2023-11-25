Here’s why Karan Johar has been credited in Farrey

The opening credits of Alizeh Agnihotri’s debut film Farrey mentions Karan Johar for a special thanks. On probing a bit, I discovered that Karan played a hand in putting the project together, although he had nothing to do with it directly.

Says Alizeh’s father Atul Agnihotri who is the co-producer of the film, “When we decided to remake the Thai film Bad Genius, we were looking for someone to direct Farrey. Karan connected us to Soumendra Padhi.”

Padhi has earlier directed the highly acclaimed Manoj Bajpai starrer Budhia Singh: Born To Run which was about the child prodigy Budhia Singh who 48 marathons at a tender age of 5, He went on to attain unprecedented amounts of success when he closed a distance of 65 kms from Puri to Bhubaneshwar in a span of 7 hours and 2 minutes alone!

Incidentally, Karan Johar is very close to Alizeh’s mom Alvira.

