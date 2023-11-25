comscore
Last Updated 25.11.2023 | 5:41 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter’s teaser to release on December 5: Report

Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In anticipation of the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's action-packed film, Fighter, scheduled for next year, the filmmakers have devised an extensive 50-day marketing strategy. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Fighter is touted as an unparalleled aerial action entertainer, and the team is gearing up to create a buzz that will resonate with audiences.

According to sources reported by Pinkvilla, the marketing campaign will kick off with the release of the film's teaser in the first week of December. The source said, “The campaign kicks off with a teaser launch in the first week of December. The post-production work and sound mixing is currently in progress and the idea is to take the audience on a ride like never before with the first asset of this action thriller. Both Sid and Hrithik are very particular on what’s their first communication and they have both zeroed in on an asset that could become the talk of the town.”

The source also disclosed, “The plan is to give the audience a sneak peek into the world of Fighter through its various content pieces that will be released timely running up to the release of the film. The highlight of the film campaign will be the Music album. Every song of Fighter has a different flavour – from dance numbers to romance, celebration, patriotism, and emotion – and Sid will be opening one card at a time. It has been strategized to align with the social calendar of December and January. In fact, the party season of December will kick off with Fighter.”

With the teaser release just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating the first glimpse of Fighter, expecting a marketing blitz that will elevate the film's excitement to new heights in the coming weeks.

Also Read: First song and trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter to release soon: Report

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

