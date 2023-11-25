Amitabh Bachchan is not just a megastar but also a doting father. In his blogs and writings, the actor often mentions and expresses his love for his children and grandchildren. In a unique gesture of love, the father has now presented a precious gift to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. Reports suggest that the actor presented the popular bungalow named ‘Prateeksha’ to his daughter, which is located in one of the plush localities of suburban Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his bungalow ‘Prateeksha’ worth Rs. 50 crore to daughter Shweta Bachchan

As per a Moneycontrol report, the said property is located in the prime area of Juhu in Mumbai as a part of Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, on two plots of size 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m. It is said that the bungalow was presented to Shweta Bachchan in the form of a gift deed which was signed on November 8, with a stamp duty of Rs. 50.65 lakhs was paid for the said property. According to these reports, the documents revealed that while Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan are the donors, the donee’s name was revealed to be Shweta Nanda. For the unversed, Prateeksha is one of the bungalows that is very close to Amitabh Bachchan’s heart since it was his first bungalow, and it also had his mother Teji Bachchan and father Harivansh Rai Bachchan staying with him.

Speaking of Shweta Bachchan, she has always stayed away from films and is married to business tycoon Nikhil Nanda. She has two kids, Navya Naveli Nanda who has decided to follow the footsteps of her father and has become an entrepreneur as well as Agastya Nanda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar film The Archies.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is still very active in the film circuit. He is currently gearing up for the release of the magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Disha Patani, among others. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it is slated for release next year.

