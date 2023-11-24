In a recent interview, Salman Khan candidly confirmed that one of his upcoming film is titled The Bull.

Readers may recall that lately Salman Khan and Karan Johar are consistently making headlines for their upcoming project, which will be helmed by Vishnu Vardhan. As per the latest development, it is titled The Bull.

It is worth mentioning here that amid speculation around the title of the film, Khan himself confirmed that he is doing a film called The Bull. In an interview with Zoom, he was asked to share the details of his upcoming projects.

In response, the actor asserted, “I am doing a film called [The] Bull. Then Dabangg will come, Kick will come, Sooraj’s [Bharjatya] film will come. 3-4 films are coming.”

Well, details about the film's plot are still under wraps, but it is being described as a mission-based action thriller that will showcase Khan's physical prowess and dedication to his craft. The actor is reportedly playing the role of a paramilitary officer, a character that is expected to resonate with his massive fan base.

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Vishnu Vardhan got a lot of love from the audience for SherShaah. Even the families of several army officials as also army officials were impressed with his presentation of the Kargil War. And now, his next is also about the Indian Army and will star superstar Salman Khan as an Army Officer.”

Currently, SK is enjoying the roaring success of Tiger 3, the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and the fifth film of YRF’s Spy Universe. Besides Salman, the Manessh Sharma directorial also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It was released on November 12.

