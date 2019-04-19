Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar starrer’s plot details revealed, Priyadarshan to come on board

There were reports recently that Hera Pheri 3 has been delayed again and the reason given was unavailability of dates of the three main leads: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty’s dates were unavailable. It was touted that Indra Kumar, who was on board Hera Pheri 3, has moved on to another project starring his Total Dhamaal actor Ajay Devgn.

According to reports, Priyadarshan has been roped in to helm the comic caper. Addressing these reports, he told media that nothing is finalised as of now. He is busy currently with his South project and will talk about Hera Pheri once it is done.

Also, the inside sources have claimed that the leads will have a time leap and will play characters closer to their age in the movie. The movie will take off from where it was left in the sequel. The actors will be on a wild goose chase for money but in a different scenario. Akshay and the leads are yet to confirm the project but by the looks of it, the much awaited sequel is finally happening.

The comic caper was supposed to have gone on the floors by the end of this year but since there is a persistent date problem, Indra Kumar was moved on to his current favourite Ajay Devgn. Akshay is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

