Ajay Devgn and director Amit Sharma require a year to prep for sports biopic

After the grand success of Badhaai Ho, director Amit Sharma is all set to bring to the screen the fruits of his most ambitious dreams. Amit will now direct a biopic on football player and coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Often called the founding father of Indian football, Rahim was a champion player but also a very influential coach.

Amit says it’s a dream-come-true to direct a biopic on this unsung hero. “I always wanted to do a sports film and a biopic. By choosing to do a film on Syed Abdul Rahim I’ll be able to fulfil both ambitions in one project.”

Ajay Devgn has been chosen to play the distinguished hero and much football practice is expected to be on the actor and director’s timetable in the coming months.

Explains Amit, “I firmly believe you can’t be a swimmer unless you plunge into the water. If I am making a film on football, I have to be good at the game. I’ve begun practising my football on a very disciplined level.”

Ajay Devgn, too, is expected to get his kicks organized on the football field in the coming months. The film’s actual shooting is expected to take off in mid-2019.

Explains Amit, “The research and the football practice will take time. Then the film is a period drama covering the decades from 1900 to 1960. A lot of research would have to go into getting the mood and setting right.”

The yet-untitled film will be produced by Boney Kapoor with whom Amit shares a warm relationship. “He produced my first film. I was a known name in the ad films. He persuaded me to direct Tevar. Though the film didn’t do all that well I am proud of it. Many people I respect told me it wasn’t like the usual commercial film.”

