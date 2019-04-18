Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.04.2019 | 8:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Will the collaboration between S Shankar and Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 be shelved?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Even before the release of the Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, S Shankar had confirmed his collaboration with another superstar, Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan. This was for Indian 2. The duo was expected to bring back fight of a vigilante against a corrupt government system with this action drama but now all these plans seem dicey. Recent speculative reports claim that Lyca Productions are not keen on having a big budget for this film but going by the looks of it, the increasing budget may lead to the film being shelved.

Will the collaboration between S Shankar and Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 be shelved?

Current reports have it that Lyca Productions are currently facing issues because they are not keen on investing a huge sum on the action drama Indian 2 because of what transpired during their previous venture. Readers would be aware that 2.0 failed to garner the required response. After the 2.0 debacle, which didn’t fetch as much returns as they invested [considering that it was made on an extensive budget with heavy VFX and technology], now reports claim that the production house is not keen on taking another major risk with Indian 2.

It is also being said that Lyca Productions may be contemplating on their move after the last release of Kamal, Vishwaroopam 2 failed to impress the masses. However, the production house hasn’t made any official announcement about the film.

On the other hand, there are also rumours that S Shankar may approach another production house in case Lyca Productions withdraw themselves from financing the film. While these are just speculations, the production house and the filmmaker are yet to reveal any details on Indian 2.

As for the film, it was last heard that Kajal Aggarwal, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu were some of the actors who are a part of the Indian 2 cast.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan to star in Shankar directorial Indian 2 with another Bollywood superstar

More Pages: Indian 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan reacts to…

Box Office: Karan Johar scores a hattrick of…

Bobby Deol to make his digital debut with…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

Atlee’s directorial Thalapathy 63 starring…

Samantha Akkineni joins father-in-law…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification