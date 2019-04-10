Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3 POSTPONED, Indra Kumar to work with Ajay Devgn first

Producer Indra Kumar is in high spirits as his last film, Total Dhamaal, was a resounding hit. The movie made big bucks at the box office and therefore the filmmaker is now motivated to make more films in the genre of action comedy. He was supposed to start working on Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3 but looks like the project has been stalled because the makers are not able to get dates of all the actors.

The comic caper was supposed to have gone on the floors by the end of this year but since there is a persistent date problem, Indra Kumar was moved on to his current favourite Ajay Devgn. It is reported that he is developing a script for Ajay and he would start this film early next year.

It was also touted that Ajay and Indra were planning a sequel to Total Dhamaal but before that, the makers were keen on developing a script for a brand new action comedy film. In all probability this film will be made first starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Meanwhile, it is unclear as to when Hera Pheri 3 will go on the floors.

Ajay is currently busy with working on Tanaaji: The Unsung Hero and will also start shooting for the sports biopic on the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He was currently in news after he launched the trailer of De De Pyaar De on his 50th birthday with Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. Akshay, on the other hand, released Kesari and has Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi and Good News in his kitty.

