Applause Entertainment's highly anticipated biopic, Gandhi, has begun its cinematic journey, rolling cameras for its first schedule in Gujarat. The team has offered a captivating sneak peek into the world of the Mahatma, sharing a series of evocative stills from the set.

Hansal Mehta’s Gandhi biopic starts filming in Gujarat: Pratik Gandhi embraces the Mahatma in multi-season series

This multi-season epic, tracing the life and times of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, promises an encompassing international production filmed across diverse Indian and foreign locations. Helmed by renowned director Hansal Mehta and featuring the transformative Pratik Gandhi as Gandhi, the series is produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Applause Productions. The captivating set of photographs hints at the meticulous detail poured into recreating Gandhi's world.

The multi-season format allows for a deeply immersive exploration of Gandhi's life, delving beyond the well-known moments and into the lesser-known facets of his personality, political activism, and personal struggles. This biopic promises to be more than just a historical chronicle; it aims to be a compelling human drama that sheds light on the man who shaped India's freedom movement.

With filming kicking off in Gujarat, the extensive production schedule will encompass various locations across India and beyond. This international scope underscores the global impact and enduring legacy of Gandhi's principles of non-violence and civil disobedience.

