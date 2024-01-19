The merchandise line encompasses a diverse array of offerings, ranging from trendy apparel and accessories to coveted collectables and memorabilia.

In anticipation of the much-awaited release of Fighter, the production team is thrilled to announce the launch of its merchandise line. Collaborating with prominent platforms including Flipkart, Souled Store, HRX, Vega, A47, and more, Fighter introduces an extensive range of exclusive merchandise to delight fans and enthusiasts alike.

The partnership with renowned platforms is designed to transcend the cinematic experience and provide fans with an immersive connection to the world of 'Fighter.' The merchandise line encompasses a diverse array of offerings, ranging from trendy apparel and accessories to coveted collectables and memorabilia.

Ajit Andhare, COO, of Viacom18 Studios, shared "We are thrilled to bring the captivating world of 'Fighter' to life beyond the screen. Delighted to partner with multiple platforms for 'Fighter's' exclusive merchandise line. Through a meticulously curated collection of apparel and accessories, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling universe of 'Fighter'."

"This is the first instance when such a comprehensive range of film merchandise has been curated for an Indian film. We are very proud of this work," shared Ajit.

Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It will be available in theatres in 3D and 3D IMAX formats and is scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25th, 2024.

