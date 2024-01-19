The duo is set to star in an upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya and they will be promoting the movie on Neha's show.

Earlier this week, Bollywood Hungama reported that actress Neha Dhupia will return with the awaited sixth season of her podcast, No Filter Neha. Serving as both creator and producer, Neha Dhupia recently shot episodes with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, who were seen in Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Now, we hear that two more stars are set to appear on the show.

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to promote Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha season 6

According to a source close to Neha Dhupia and JioTV, “The dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is slated to grace the show, the episodes expected to be shot in the coming week. The duo is set to star in an upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya and they will be promoting the movie on Neha's show.”

The source further adds, “Sightings of Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff outside the studios indicate that the dynamic duo has already shot their episodes suggesting that Season 6 is well underway. With a star-studded line-up, including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, No Filter Neha Season 6 is poised to be a must-watch for fans eager to witness their favorite stars in unfiltered and entertaining conversations.”

Previously, Neha Dhupia said, "I'm excited to reintroduce the 6th season of No Filter Neha in a novel video format with JioTV. Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable. This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry.”

Breaking away from its audio-only format of the previous five seasons, No Filter Neha is making a significant leap by incorporating a video element in the new season, available on both JioTV and JioTV+. Shahid Kapoor, who last appeared on the show during its podcast-only Season 4, is making a return, promising fans an engaging and visually captivating experience this time around.

