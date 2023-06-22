comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel aka Sakeena to appear in the next teaser and character poster of Gadar 2 soon

Gadar 2 will also feature the iconic song 'Udja Kale Kawan' from the first film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

By Keyur Seta -

The much-awaited teaser of Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 was out earlier this month, and it was enough to increase the excitement of the audience since this is one of the most keenly awaited films of the year. The teaser was also attached to the print of the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was re-released on June 9.

Although the teaser succeeded in getting a positive response, the fans were surprised not to find a glimpse of Ameesha Patel in it. She reprises her character Sakeena from the first film while Sunny Deol will be back as Tara Singh.

But the fans need not wait longer as they would soon see more than a glimpse of Ameesha Patel as Sakeena in the upcoming teaser of Gadar 2. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “The teaser that’s coming out is a beautiful visual finally of the couple. This teaser is expected to come up very soon for which the audiences are waiting for. It will have Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena together.”

One of the highlights of Gadar was the song ‘Udja Kale Kawan’. This song will be repeated in Gadar 2. Added the source, “‘Udja Kale Kawan’ is going to be back in Gadar 2. The audience should get geared up for some beautiful visuals of the stunning Sakeena very soon.”

But that’s not all as the source added, “The producers are also planning to release the character posters as well, including of Tara and Sakeena, very soon.”

Also starring Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role, Gadar 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on August 11.



