Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.09.2019 | 1:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

“Gully Boy got the most number of votes because of its overall artistic merit”, explains Aparna Sen about the Ranveer Singh starrer going to the Oscars

BySubhash K. Jha

Ever since Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars this year there has been a hue and cry about the validity of the selection. There were tweets by droves suggesting alternative films from the past one year that were more eligible. But Aparna Sen who headed the jury for the selection of the Oscar entry is adamant that only Gully Boy deserved to make the cut.

“Gully Boy got the most number of votes because of its overall artistic merit”, explains Aparna Sen about the Ranveer Singh starrer going to the Oscars

In an exclusive chat with this writer, Aparna Sen says, “Gully Boy got the most number of votes. Because of its overall artistic merit as well as its popular appeal, it was felt by the jury to be the fittest film to represent India at the Oscars, which is essentially a popular award.”

However, there is a storm of protest brewing against Gully Boy going to the Oscars because of its striking similarities to the Curtis Hanson-directed 2012 Hollywood film 8 Mile. Though Zoya Akhtar has vehemently denied Gully Boy’s affinity to 8 Mile, the Oscars committee is known to disqualify any film for even a whiff of suspicion about its originality.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy makes its way to the 92nd Academy Awards!

More Pages: Gully Boy Box Office Collection , Gully Boy Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Chhichhore Box Office Collections - Shraddha…

WHOA! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer…

’83 director Kabir Khan reveals how he spent…

Deepika Padukone reveals why she agreed to…

Ranveer Singh to get wax figure at Madame…

Avinash Tiwary and Mrunal Thakur to star in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification