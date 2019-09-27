Ever since Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars this year there has been a hue and cry about the validity of the selection. There were tweets by droves suggesting alternative films from the past one year that were more eligible. But Aparna Sen who headed the jury for the selection of the Oscar entry is adamant that only Gully Boy deserved to make the cut.

In an exclusive chat with this writer, Aparna Sen says, “Gully Boy got the most number of votes. Because of its overall artistic merit as well as its popular appeal, it was felt by the jury to be the fittest film to represent India at the Oscars, which is essentially a popular award.”

However, there is a storm of protest brewing against Gully Boy going to the Oscars because of its striking similarities to the Curtis Hanson-directed 2012 Hollywood film 8 Mile. Though Zoya Akhtar has vehemently denied Gully Boy’s affinity to 8 Mile, the Oscars committee is known to disqualify any film for even a whiff of suspicion about its originality.