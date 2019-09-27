Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.09.2019 | 12:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao to turn director with a black comedy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Gajraj Rao has been flooded with offers after starring in last year’s blockbuster Badhaai Ho. He played Ayushmann Khurrana‘s father as the film revolved around his and Neena Gupta’s characters who were about to become parents in their 60s. With more offers coming his way, the actor is set to turn director next year.

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao to turn director with a black comedy

Gajraj Rao will be turning director with a black comedy revolving around three brothers in law. The script will most probably be ready by March 2020.

Besides this, he is also reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. While the first part dealt with erectile dysfunction, the second one will be revolving around homosexuality. They began shooting in Varanasi earlier this week and will be continuing the shoot for one month.

Gajraj Rao said that he has been getting offers to play the role of a father in different shapes and sizes in all kinds of films. But, he will be seen in a special role in Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani among others.

Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan will release in March next year.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao’s Badhaai Ho to have a sequel

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dream Girl Box Office Collections -…

Mouni Roy reveals the most difficult part of…

Box Office: Dream Girl Day 14 in overseas

"When you are shooting, you tend to forget…

Dream Girl Box Office Collections – The…

Dream Girl Box Office Collections -…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification