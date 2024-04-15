On the momentous occasion of International Women's Day, Vishal Rana’s banner Echleon Productions announced a film which promises to be a groundbreaking tale that celebrates the resilience and strength of women everywhere. Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead, the film titled Gulabi was supposed to be directed by Vipul Mehta. Now latest update on that front is that it has gone on floors, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

On Monday, April 15, the makers marked the beginning of shoot for Gulabi along with actress Huma Qureshi. Confirming the same, producer Vishal Rana took to social media and shared details of the announcement adding, “Excited to unveil our latest production, ‘Gulabi’ it’s time to roll up our sleeves and bring this vision to life. Let’s make magic happen on screen!” Reposting the same, Huma added, “Gulabi is here !!! Filming Now …” Many of her colleagues from the industry like Bhumi Pednekar, Zaheer Iqbal, among others wished her luck for this new venture.

He also opened up about the film further and said, "We are thrilled to start shoot for Gulabi in Ahmedabad today. Through this film, our aim is to deliver a great content driven film for the audience they can resonate with. Huma who has delivered some great performances in her career, once again is all set to create some magic on screen!” On the other hand

Set against the backdrop of a stirring true story, it unveils the courage of an auto rickshaw driver who became the beacon of change, inspiring women to reclaim their destinies. begins shoot today in Ahmedabad. Jio Studios Presents, an Echelon Productions Film, directed by Vipul Mehta, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana.

