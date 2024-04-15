Actor Aryan Khan's foray into filmmaking has generated significant buzz since the announcement. Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on his directorial debut titled Stardom. Well, a source has confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that the project is finally taking a major step forward!

The source revealed, "Aryan Khan is all set to begin filming the Goa schedule of Stardom this Friday, which is April 19 along with Mona Singh.” While the specific locations remain undisclosed, the source hinted, "The filming schedule will cover a picturesque backdrop, encompassing nine stunning beaches across South Goa." The source concluded by saying, “Bobby Deol is also expected to join the shoot for the final few days of filming."

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Stardom is being made under the production of Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be a 6 episodic web series. Apart from this, Aryan Khan has recently shot an ad film for his brand D'YAVOL where he got to direct his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama is constantly sharing updates about the professional front of SRK and his kids. Readers may recall that earlier today we reported that Shah Rukh will invest Rs. 200 crores in Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut King. The upcoming film, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is presently in the pre-production stage.

A well-placed source told us, "King is an ambitious action film, unlike anyone's imagination. The team has been working on the pre-production for the last year to ensure that all aspects are covered in the right way - from script, to scale and action. Red Chillies Entertainment has always mounted world-class products and King will be no different as the banner is going all out to ensure a grand debut for Suhana Khan.”

