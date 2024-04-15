comscore
Kangana Ranaut reflects on "Divine" encounter with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: "It was an experience which I'll cherish all my life"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kangana Ranaut reflects on “Divine” encounter with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: “It was an experience which I’ll cherish all my life”

Kangana Ranaut reflects on "Divine" encounter with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: "It was an experience which I'll cherish all my life"

Amid her political pursuits, Kangana Ranaut met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut shifted gears to embark on a spiritual odyssey after announcing her participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. Her rendezvous with Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Dharamshala has garnered significant attention.

Kangana Ranaut reflects on “Divine” encounter with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: “It was an experience which I'll cherish all my life”

Kangana Ranaut reflects on “Divine” encounter with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: “It was an experience which I’ll cherish all my life”

Reflecting on her encounter with the revered spiritual figure, the Queen actress shared her profound sentiments during an interview with ANI. She expressed, "It was divine. It was an experience which I'll cherish all my life. I think it is exceptional to be in the presence of such a being who has sheer divinity around him. So, it was very emotional for me and ex-CM (Jairam Thakur). It is something that I cherish all my life."

The Panga actress further shared her experience on her Instagram handle, amplifying the significance of her interaction with Dalai Lama.

Meanwhile, the Tanu Weds Manu actress’ will be contesting from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Mandi, traditionally a Congress stronghold, poses a formidable challenge for Kangana as she steps into the political arena. The impending polls in Himachal Pradesh, slated for June 1, will witness not only the electoral battle for four Lok Sabha seats but also the contest for six Assembly seats left vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs.

Coming back to the professional front of Kangana, she was last seen in Tejas. The film did not perform well at the box office. Now, she is awaiting the release of her next film, Emergency, which is her solo directorial debut.

Also Read: SCOOP: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 expected to release on June 14; might clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

