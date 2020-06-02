The United States Of America is making headlines. The citizens of the country are protesting against racial injustice after a man named George Floyd was killed by a cop. The cop was arrested and has been charged with third-degree murder. Meanwhile, citizens of the country and in other parts of the world are supporting #BlackLivesMatter protests against police brutality as they want to end violence and system racism against the Black community.

Amid the protests, celebrities have come forward to donate for several fundraisers including one for George Floyd, others for bail funds for protestors who have been arrested. While Western celebrities are on the ground protesting and donating, the Korean music industry has also come forward to help in every way they can. GOT7's rapper Mark Tuan, Day 6's Jae, musicians ph-1, Jay Park, Crush among others have donated to several fundraisers.

K-pop group GOT7's Mark Tuan has donated $7000 to Official George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFundMe. The fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist the family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.

Korean group Day6's member Jae donated $1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The fund pays criminal bail and immigration bond for those who cannot afford to as we seek to end discriminatory, coercive, and oppressive jailing.

Jay Park also stepped up to donate $10,000 to Black Lives Matter Fund. The fund's goal is to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever.

https://t.co/2dUvNk6ZAp just donated 10k... Pray to God the truth prevails ???????????????????????????????? — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) May 28, 2020

Rapper pH-1, real name Junwon Park, donated $3000 to Official George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFundMe

i'm doing my best to help and support. pic.twitter.com/M9XJPv5Ru1 — pH-1 (@ph1boyyy) May 31, 2020

my last tweet caused some confusion. no justice no peace is going on, but what i do hope for that violence doesn't become the answer to anything. i will most definitely continue to learn more and speak up about #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd ! — pH-1 (@ph1boyyy) May 31, 2020

Musician Crush, real name Shin Hyo Seob, also made donation to George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFundMe. "Many artists and people around the world get so much inspiration by black culture and music including me. We have a duty to respect every race.#ripgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter," he wrote on Instagram.

Many artists like Amber Liu, Matthew of the group KARD, hip hop legend Tiger JK, Eric Nam, Samuel, Jessica, Momoland's Ahin, Nancy and Jooe, Kevin Woo, Tiffany of Girl's Generation among others have also shown support to the movement.

Big Matthew aka BM of KARD speaking about #BlackLivesMatter and the issues that the black community is going through on his Instagram Live. We love a man who is woke and learns about these issues pic.twitter.com/I9Kxz5lEb3 — ????#BLM???? 莲⁰⁵ ???? (@sh_n_ha) May 28, 2020

View this post on Instagram #blacklivesmatter http://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co A post shared by Kevin Woo 케빈 ケビン (@kevinwoo_official) on May 31, 2020 at 5:54pm PDT

