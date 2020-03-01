Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.03.2020 | 3:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Go Goa Gone 2 to have aliens and not zombies; to go on floors later this year

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The sequel to the 2013 hit film Go Goa Gone was announced recently by Eros international and Maddock films. The film follows the story of three friends who head to Goa for a trip. One fine day when they wake up in the morning after attending a rave party the previous night, they find themself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. They befriend Borris, a Russian mafioso who saves them from the Zombies.

Go Goa Gone 2 to have aliens and not zombies; to go on floors later this year

Speaking to a news agency, producer Dinesh Vijan said that the team of Roohi Afzana is writing the sequel. He said that they need to give every actor from the first part a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new.

However, unlike the first instalment, there will not be zombies in the sequel. The producer said that they are bringing in aliens in the second part. He said that the world will be similar like stoner comedy but a new journey.

Dinesh Vijan said that they have not approached the actors yet but hopes to bring the whole team back. He also said that they will be bringing in two additions to cast- one male and female. The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK-directed film featured an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta.

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year and has a release date of March 2021.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan signs another film with producer Dinesh Vijan 

More Pages: Go Goa Gone 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi says grey…

Angrezi Medium: Homi Adajania says Kareena…

Tusshar Kapoor says Jeetendra and Shobhaa…

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri says he plans to make…

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh reveals why it…

Riteish Deshmukh hopes to make a film on his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification