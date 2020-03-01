The Laxmmi Bomb duo - actor Akshay Kumar and director Raghava Lawrence will be building home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai. Raghav took to his social media and informed about this new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. Also thanking Akshay for donating Rs. 1.5 crores for the same.

He posted, “I would like to share one good news, Akshay Kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building a transgender home for the first time in India. As everyone is already aware that Lawrence Charitable Trust has been initiating various projects for education, home for kids , medical and physically abled dancers. Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building, so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot, I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender’s home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. I consider everyone who helps as a god , so now Akshay Kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgender’s. we will inform the bhoomi pooja date soon. I need all your blessing."

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani and is releasing on Eid 2020.

