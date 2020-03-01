Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.03.2020 | 2:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1.5 crores for first transgender building in Chennai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Laxmmi Bomb duo - actor Akshay Kumar and director Raghava Lawrence will be building home for transgenders for the first time in Chennai. Raghav took to his social media and informed about this new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. Also thanking Akshay for donating Rs. 1.5 crores for the same.

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1.5 crores for first transgender building in Chennai

He posted, “I would like to share one good news, Akshay Kumar sir is donating 1.5 crores for building a transgender home for the first time in India. As everyone is already aware that Lawrence Charitable Trust has been initiating various projects for education, home for kids , medical and physically abled dancers. Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building, so during Laxmmi Bomb shoot, I was talking to Akshay kumar sir about the trust projects and transgender’s home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender’s home. I consider everyone who helps as a god , so now Akshay Kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust next vision is to uplift transgender’s and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar’s sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgender’s. we will inform the bhoomi pooja date soon. I need all your blessing."

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1.5 crores for first transgender building in Chennai

Laxmmi Bomb stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani and is releasing on Eid 2020.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to be present at Akshay Kumar – Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi trailer launch on March 2

More Pages: Laxmmi Bomb Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn to be present at…

BREAKING: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika…

Akshay Kumar to unveil the new logo of…

Akshay Kumar and Ekta Kapoor reunite for an…

Akshay Kumar - Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi…

SCOOP: Reliance to help Radhe - Your Most…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification