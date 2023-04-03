To say, it was a great weekend would be an understatement. It was a grand affair with celebrities from across the world who came under one roof for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s grand launch. The two-day event saw the presence of international stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Nick Jonas, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Kat Graham among others. At the NMACC’s gala event on Saturday, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Rashmika Mandanna among others performed. Interestingly, during Varun’s performance, supermodel Gigi Hadid was brought on stage.

Gigi Hadid says Varun Dhawan made her Bollywood dreams come true after Bhediya actor was trolled for lifting her at Nita Ambani’s NMACC gala

On NMACC’s gala day, which was held on April 1, celebrities showed their stunning looks on the red carpet to showcase India in fashion moment. Gigi Hadid looked resplendent in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla couture. The supermodel wore a saree and wowed everyone. Varun Dhawan performed a medley of songs when Gigi was brought on stage and he lifted her in his arms and kissed her on her cheek before she left the stage. However, the actor drew flak on social media for this gesture and many called him out. The actor was quick to clarify that it was a pre-planned moment and Gigi was very well aware of the segment when fans thought the model was taken by surprise.

The clip garnered ample attention when he was accused of misbehaving with the supermodel. Someone on Twitter wrote, “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting.”

Varun took to Twitter to respond to the tweet saying, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning.”

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning ???? https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

A few hours later, Gigi Hadid reposted designer Prabal Gurung’s video of Varun lifting her in his arms and said that the Bhediya actor made her Bollywood dreams come true. “Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true.”

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next star in Bawaal, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor.

