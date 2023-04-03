comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.04.2023 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: The makers of Kaithi to get 5% profit from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: The makers of Kaithi to get 5% profit from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa

en Bollywood News SCOOP: The makers of Kaithi to get 5% profit from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa was finally released on March 30 and is having a decent performance at the box office. The talented actor has also directed the film and as is common knowledge by now, it is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that, unlike the popular norm, a novel arrangement took place between the makers of Bholaa and Kaithi with regards to the sale of the remake rights.

SCOOP: The makers of Kaithi to get 5% profit from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa

SCOOP: The makers of Kaithi to get 5% profit from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Usually, the Hindi film producer pays a lump sum amount and buys the rights from the South film’s producer. Or there are instances where the South producer would also co-produce the remake, as it happened with Shehzada (2023), Jersey (2022), Ghajini (2008) etc. But in the case of Bholaa, S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu, who produced Kaithi, have not taken a certain amount of money and parted with the rights. Instead, they have entered into a profit-sharing deal.”

The source continued, “S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu would receive 5% of the profit of the remake. This includes not just theatrical but even non-theatrical revenues like the sale of music, satellite and digital rights. Hence, it’s no surprise that Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house of S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu, is mentioned on the posters and its logo is also shown at the beginning of the film.”

The source added, “It’s difficult to say if this is the first such instance but definitely, it’s a rare arrangement for a remake film.”

Besides Ajay Devgn, Bholaa also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao. It tells the story of a man, who is released from jail after 10 years and is all set to meet his daughter for the first time. A helpless cop asks him to assist her in a dangerous mission. How he faces the challenges over the course of the night forms the crux of the film.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn celebrates his birthday by hosting special screening of Bholaa for 100 underprivileged children in Mumbai, see photos

More Pages: Bholaa Box Office Collection , Bholaa Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams…

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they…

Karan Johar promises to meet Priyanka Chopra…

Apurva Agnihotri calls Bigg Boss ‘scripted’;…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika…

IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification