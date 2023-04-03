SCOOP: The makers of Kaithi to get 5% profit from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue of Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Bholaa was finally released on March 30 and is having a decent performance at the box office. The talented actor has also directed the film and as is common knowledge by now, it is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that, unlike the popular norm, a novel arrangement took place between the makers of Bholaa and Kaithi with regards to the sale of the remake rights.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Usually, the Hindi film producer pays a lump sum amount and buys the rights from the South film’s producer. Or there are instances where the South producer would also co-produce the remake, as it happened with Shehzada (2023), Jersey (2022), Ghajini (2008) etc. But in the case of Bholaa, S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu, who produced Kaithi, have not taken a certain amount of money and parted with the rights. Instead, they have entered into a profit-sharing deal.”

The source continued, “S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu would receive 5% of the profit of the remake. This includes not just theatrical but even non-theatrical revenues like the sale of music, satellite and digital rights. Hence, it’s no surprise that Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house of S R Prakashbabu and S R Prabhu, is mentioned on the posters and its logo is also shown at the beginning of the film.”

The source added, “It’s difficult to say if this is the first such instance but definitely, it’s a rare arrangement for a remake film.”

Besides Ajay Devgn, Bholaa also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao. It tells the story of a man, who is released from jail after 10 years and is all set to meet his daughter for the first time. A helpless cop asks him to assist her in a dangerous mission. How he faces the challenges over the course of the night forms the crux of the film.

