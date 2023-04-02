comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.04.2023 | 11:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bholaa Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Pathaan Gumraah Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams him for lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC inauguration event

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams him for lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC inauguration event

en Bollywood News Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams him for lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC inauguration event

Varun Dhawan was seen performing on his iconic hits during a recent event celebrating the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Varun Dhawan, who is known for his impeccable dancing skills, set the stage on fire when he performed at the inaugural ceremony of NMACC aka Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. Along with his dance performance winning hearts, American supermodel Gigi Hadid making a miniscule appearance on stage has garnered a lot of attention and it seems that some social media users misunderstood the Main Tera Hero star’s action and trolled him. Not the one to take this lying down, Varun also slammed the troll and responded to them.

Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams him for lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC inauguration event

Varun Dhawan hits back at a troll who slams him for lifting Gigi Hadid at the NMACC inauguration event

A video from the performance of Varun Dhawan has found its way online where the actor is seen lifting Gigi Hadid on stage. The clip has garnered ample attention from social media users who are trolling the actor and accusing him of misbehaving with the American supermodel. One of the trolls said, “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an "elite" crowd, guys like Varun dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fUn. Disgusting.”


Upset with the way netizens are responding to the video, Varun took to the platform to hit back at these trolls and added, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning.”


Talking about the event, the inauguration ceremony of NMACC was attended by who’s who of the Bollywood industry like Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas along with Hollywood and American celebrities like Spiderman fame Tom Holland and Zendaya, The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham, among others.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid and Kat Graham leave Indian audiences dumbstruck with their presence at NMACC inauguration

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Celina Jaitly reacts to trolls that say they…

Karan Johar promises to meet Priyanka Chopra…

Apurva Agnihotri calls Bigg Boss ‘scripted’;…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara & Deepika…

IPL 2023 opens with a bang as Rashmika…

Kartik Aaryan meets Anurag Basu; quashes…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification