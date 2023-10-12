comscore
Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 trailer out: The wounded tigress is back, watch

The much-awaited trailer of Aarya season 3 is finally out, and Sushmita Sen is back as a "wounded tigress.”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-awaited trailer of Aarya season 3 is finally out, and it promises to be a thrilling ride. Sushmita Sen is back as the titular character, Aarya Sareen, a woman who is forced to take over her family's opium smuggling business after her husband is killed.

The trailer opens with Aarya fighting off gangsters to protect her three children. It then gives us a glimpse of her inherited opium smuggling business and her ruthless side, as she forces a landowner to sign papers. She also forms a new alliance with the Russians, who offer her a transportation deal worth Rs 1000 crore.

However, Aarya's new business venture also brings new enemies, who threaten her family. The trailer shows Aarya wielding swords and guns, ready to fight back against her enemies.

The Aarya 3 trailer is action-packed and promises to be a thrilling ride. Sushmita Sen looks fierce and determined as Aarya, and the supporting cast also looks impressive.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen had said about the new season saying, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In Season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Aarya 3 is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3. The series also stars Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, and Vishwas Kini. Aarya premiered in 2020 followed by the second season in 2021.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 3 to premiere on November 3; actress teases new season: “Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai”

