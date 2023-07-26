Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol will return as the powerful Tara Singh as he once again wages a war for his family and his nation

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which is expected to be one of the turning points in the career in the lives of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is all set to return to theatres. The patriotic romantic drama will have its second instalment, Gadar 2, releasing in August this year and while audiences have been eagerly awaiting the glimpse of it, the makers decided to unveil the same this week on July 26 in Mumbai. The trailer launch was made with much fanfare amid heavy Mumbai rains and was received with much love from the audience present at the venue.

Readers would recall that audiences already showered their appreciation on the release of Gadar 2 teaser. Now, the trailer too was welcomed by them with open arms and director Anil Sharma seems to have tapped into the patriotic emotions once again with this power packed trailer. Set in the 1970s, the film yet again deals with conflicts where Tara Singh, Sakina and their son Utkarsh are seen standing united and fighting for the family amid the massive ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971. With powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump scene, the trailer promises to take the audiences on an adrenaline-pumping adventure as the film is expected to be filled with action sequences, stellar performances, and soul-stirring music.

Sunny Deol expressed, "I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment". Director Anil Sharma shared, "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries".

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, "It’s an honour to be associated with one of the biggest films in Indian Cinema's history. Gadar is an emotion for the masses and a symbol of love and patriotism for over two decades. We have carefully preserved all the elements of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in Gadar 2 to retain the magic and essence of the original".

Talking about the film, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be seen reprising their role of Tara Singh and Sakina whereas Utkarsh Sharma will return as their son Jeete. Readers would probably be aware that Utkarsh essayed the same role in the 2001 film too, when he was a young kid. Now that Jeete has grown up, he will be seen alongside debutant Simrat Kaur Randhawa, who will be playing his love interest. Gadar 2 marks the return of Anil Sharma as the director and is expected to release on August 11, marking the occasion of Independence Day.

