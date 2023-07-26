Sumbul Toqueer will be playing the lead in the new show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon wherein she will be seen as an IAS officer.

Championing stories that put the spotlight on women and their pursuit of ambition, Sony Entertainment Television’s next fiction offering is an aspirational story of an IAS Officer. Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, revolves around the life of a strong, female character, played by Sumbul Touqeer, who gained immense fame for portraying the titular role of Imlie on Star Plus.

Sumbul Touqeer returns to television as Kavya; kicks off her new show on Sony Entertainment Television

The makers unveiled the first promo of Kavya on July 26 evening wherein Sumbul Touqeer is seen as a determined and powerful officer as she brings alive the inspirational character of Kavya. Her desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. The sky is her limit and despite being put to test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself.

Speaking about what compelled her to say yes to this role, Sumbul said, "I found this narrative to be very progressive, and relatable. Her will to help the common man pulled me towards this story that will see her wanting to be an IAS officer. Despite belonging to a middle-class family, she has big ambitions and the grit that she possesses to face tests, both big and small to achieve her dream is what made me say yes to the role.”

Although the makers are yet to reveal the date of the show, Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is expected to premiere on Sony Entertainment Television soon. For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 as one of the key contestants on the show.

