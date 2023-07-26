Sanaa director Sudhanshu Saria opened up about this honor and shared his happiness over the good response the film has been receiving internationally.

Radhika Madan starrer Sanaa gears up for its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Making waves internationally with its intriguing storyline and powerful performances is filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa, which features Radhika Madan in the lead role. After having screened at multiple film festivals globally including The Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival and more, Sanaa is now gearing up for a Australian premiere at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.

Radhika Madan starrer Sanaa gears up for its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Hailed as the largest annual celebration of Indian cinema outside of India, IFFM showcases some of the most diverse, inclusive, and groundbreaking films year after year encapsulating Indian cinema’s true essence. Marking its 14th edition this year, the festival is scheduled to take place from August 11 to 20. The Radhika Madan starrer will have a special gala screening at the festival. Talking about the film, it tells the story of an ambitious woman who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Honoured with the film’s screening at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, director Sudhanshu Saria said in an official statement, “It’s been phenomenal taking Sanaa to audiences in all parts of the world and we are all so excited to meet our audience in Melbourne. IFFM has a rich history of bringing pathbreaking cinema to Australia and we’re proud Sanaa is included on that list this year."

Written and directed by the National Award-winning director, Sanaa is an introspective drama which also features Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Bhatt along with Radhika Madan.

Also Read: Radhika Madan wishes Soorarai Pottru star Suriya on his birthday

More Pages: Sanaa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.