Readers may recall that, lately, Bollywood Hungama is constantly sharing updates regarding the release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. Well, the makers have now made an official announcement about the film’s new release date. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s first collaboration, Jawan, will be released on September 7.

While sharing the news of the upcoming film getting postponed, the makers treated fans with an intriguing video. A man in disguise can be seen jumping from above in a dark backdrop. While sharing the same on his verified social media handle, Atlee wrote, “#Jawan #7thSeptember2023 Worldwide / Ready chief.” The new poster and video have left fans excited for the forthcoming flick.

For the unversed, a source has earlier told us that Shah Rukh Khan has informed Atlee about his decision to bring the film in September 2023, to get a clear run till the release of Salaar. "Shah Rukh Khan wants to come in a clear window and not be one of the many in the crowd. He is a lion by heart and wants things to be in his focus. He believes September will do justice to the release of Jawan," the source informed Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking of Jawan, besides Khan, the film will also feature Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The action drama will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

