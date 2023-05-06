Prabhas has been making waves in the Indian film industry with his incredible talent and good looks. The Baahubali star has managed to garner a huge fan following, not just in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but across the country. While fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Adipurush, there have been reports of his collaboration with War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. But as per a report in PinkVilla, the film has been put up on hold for now.

Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s film on hold due to date issues, future uncertain: Report

The publication has quoted a source revealing the latest update in detail. The source asserted, “Siddharth Anand has also refunded the amount he got as an advance for the film. Mythri and Siddharth Anand have now decided to collaborate on another project in the near future.”

Additionally, it was stated that the reason for the stakeholders to end their collaboration was due to the unavailability of matching dates between Siddharth Anand and Prabhas.

Explaining further, the source said, “Siddharth Anand and Prabhas are two of the busiest people in the Indian film industry at this point in time. They have their diaries blocked for the next few years, and are not able to find a common window for their collaboration.”

The source concluded by saying, “Prabhas has 3 films under his kitty lined up whereas Siddharth Anand too has committed himself to Fighter and Tiger v/s Pathaan. In-fact, Siddharth is already planning Fighter 2 with his team after Tiger v/s Pathaan.”

Coming back to Prabhas’ upcoming film, Adipurush, it is helmed by Om Raut. The film is slated to release on June 16. Besides this, he also has Project K and Raja Deluxe scheduled for release in 2024.

