comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.05.2023 | 8:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s film on hold due to date issues, future uncertain: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s film on hold due to date issues, future uncertain: Report

en Bollywood News Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s film on hold due to date issues, future uncertain: Report

Reportedly, Siddharth Anand was signed for a Prabhas starrer.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Prabhas has been making waves in the Indian film industry with his incredible talent and good looks. The Baahubali star has managed to garner a huge fan following, not just in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but across the country. While fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Adipurush, there have been reports of his collaboration with War and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. But as per a report in PinkVilla, the film has been put up on hold for now.

Prabhas and Siddharth Anand's film on hold due to date issues, future uncertain: Report

Prabhas and Siddharth Anand’s film on hold due to date issues, future uncertain: Report

The publication has quoted a source revealing the latest update in detail. The source asserted, “Siddharth Anand has also refunded the amount he got as an advance for the film. Mythri and Siddharth Anand have now decided to collaborate on another project in the near future.”

Additionally, it was stated that the reason for the stakeholders to end their collaboration was due to the unavailability of matching dates between Siddharth Anand and Prabhas.

Explaining further, the source said, “Siddharth Anand and Prabhas are two of the busiest people in the Indian film industry at this point in time. They have their diaries blocked for the next few years, and are not able to find a common window for their collaboration.”

The source concluded by saying, “Prabhas has 3 films under his kitty lined up whereas Siddharth Anand too has committed himself to Fighter and Tiger v/s Pathaan. In-fact, Siddharth is already planning Fighter 2 with his team after Tiger v/s Pathaan.”

Coming back to Prabhas’ upcoming film, Adipurush, it is helmed by Om Raut. The film is slated to release on June 16. Besides this, he also has Project K and Raja Deluxe scheduled for release in 2024.

Also Read: Post Pathaan’s global success, Siddharth Anand emerges as one of the most successful directors of 2023

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Anand Pandit reveals he is…

Raveena Tandon celebrates Padma Shri win…

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan discussed Jawan…

Kangana Ranaut changes stance on…

Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Suryakumar Yadav…

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol to get married…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification